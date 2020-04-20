Arkansas tracing the exposure of COVID-19 to ‘slow the spread’

Ark. — At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the Arkansas Department of Health created the “Contact Tracing Team.”

The department believes tracing and monitoring every single person infected and exposed to the coronavirus is essential in slowing down its spread.

It started as five people and has grown to nearly 150 medical staff members with the sole purpose of stopping the spread of the virus.

Doctor Joel Tumlison says it’s important to monitor those who may have been exposed in order to slow the spread.

“Because you might be in this incubation period, you have been exposed to the virus, we don’t know if you are going to get sick or not but we need this 14 day period to make sure you don’t develop symptoms,” Tumlison said.

The organization has developed a system called “Sara Alert” to better monitor and track people.