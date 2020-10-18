Arkansas Supreme Court rules to keep proposals on ballot

by: Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that two proposed amendments will not be removed from the general election ballot next month, upholding a lower court’s decision to dismiss the case against the secretary of state.

Arkansas Term Limits Committee Chairman Tom Steele filed the lawsuit against Republican Secretary of State John Thurston in an effort to remove two separate ballot measures, arguing their titles were misleading.

But the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the high court said Thursday that the “ballot titles sufficiently identify and distinguish the proposed amendments.”

