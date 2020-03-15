Arkansas State University-Mountain Home moves classes online

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. — Arkansas State University-Mountain Home decided to move classes to online instruction only beginning March 17.

This transition comes as a response to the coronavirus spread.

According to an email sent by the chancellor of the university, Robin Myers, classes will still be held on Monday, March 16, as usual but it is optional for students to attend.

“All offices and campus access will remain open until further notice,” Myers said. ” We will assess the situation and make an announcement at a later date concerning instructional plans for the period following spring break.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now