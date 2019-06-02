Arkansas river is expecting to crest in Little Rock

The Arkansas River floods the area near the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, Ark., Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — The Arkansas river is rising and is now expected to crest in Little Rock on Tuesday.

The levee in Dardanelle, which is about an hour northwest of Little Rock, had a hole torn into it on Friday, May 31.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said during a briefing that the threat is still growing, “We have concerns about multiple levees up and down the river and especially as you get into eastern Arkansas. Those levees a little older, grounds a little flatter as well. So as these waters that we’ve seen here in Dardanelle or up the river all the way back up to Fort Smith continue to move east, we have genuine concern about those levees as well.”

The water in Dardanelle is threatening at least 800 homes.

Water in Fort Smith, which is in Western Arkansas, is expected to begin receding June 1 or the morning of June 2.