Arkansas reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials reported 867 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 33 more deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 757 confirmed cases and 110 probably cases.

That raised the state’s totals to 113,057 probable and confirmed cases and 1,791 deaths since the outbreak struck at the start of March.

Another 167 people with probable cases of COVID-19 have died in the state.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.