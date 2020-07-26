Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Arkansas reports 642 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

by: Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has reported 642 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths from the virus.

The Department of Health on Sunday said at least 38,623 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, an increase from the 37,981 confirmed cases reported a day earlier.

The department says 6,600 of the cases are active, meaning they don’t include people who have died or recovered.

The number of deaths in the state from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose by two to 401.

The number of people hospitalized in the state rose by one to 480.

