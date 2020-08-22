Arkansas reports 547 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials are reporting 547 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 56,199 cases and 674 deaths, up from 55,652 cases and 663 deaths on Friday.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported 5,761 active cases and that 49,764 people have recovered.