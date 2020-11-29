Arkansas reports 1,349 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials report more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

State health authorities reported 1,010 Arkansas residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, as the pandemic continued to put pressure on state hospital systems.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the state added 1,349 confirmed and probable cases Saturday.

The department says Arkansas has had a total of 155,026 COVID-19 cases and 2,449 fatalities.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say more than 13% of coronavirus tests in Arkansas came back positive over the last seven days.