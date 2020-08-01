Arkansas reported coronavirus cases rise by 662, 7 more dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials report 662 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday said there are a reported 43,173 cases of the virus and 460 deaths.

The state Department of Correction also reports three inmates with the virus have died in the past week.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.