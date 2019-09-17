Arkansas proposes tax on vaping products

Ar. — Also in medical coverage the senate-president in Arkansas is proposing a new tax and regulations on vaping products.

All that in hopes that the governor will call lawmakers back to the capitol to find a solution.

Republican Senator Jim Hendren proposed the legislation after becoming concerned about the rise of vaping among young people.

The legislation would tax e-cigarette products the same amount as tobacco products.

And would ban vaping at the same locations where tobacco smoking is banned.

If approved, the money raised from the tax would help schools with safety improvements and hiring of mental-health counselors.

