Arkansas’ poultry plants have 215 active COVID-19 cases

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 215 active employee COVID-19 cases in the poultry industry, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s report for Monday, August 10. One-hundred-nine employees infected are Hispanic.

Last week, the ADH reported 281 active cases of COVID-19 in the poultry business.

Sebastian County has the most active cases at 40, with 303 recoveries. It’s followed by Benton County at 35 active cases and 951 recoveries. Overall, there are 183 total active cases in the 12 counties.

Tyson has five locations with COVID-19 active cases — for a total of 46. Overall, the remaining seven plants have a total of 85.

