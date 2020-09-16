Arkansas political candidate deletes social post regarding Black Lives Matter/Antifa

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — John S. La Tour, 64, an Arkansas Republican House candidate (District 86), has removed a Facebook post some considered controversial involving the Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

According to his Arkansas candidate information filing with the Secretary of State, his address is listed in Springdale.

The post was made Monday evening, September 14 and removed by September 15 from his personal Facebook account.

Comments went both ways

If they are that offended by what you say, why in the world do they follow you?

John S. La Tour just deleted his own racist post about a license to hunt BLM. Guess he MEANT it that he would delete any “unclean” comments!

KNWA/FOX24 called La Tour’s office and messaged him through Facebook but did not hear back.

U.S. Rep. Womack statement:

“This inflammatory rhetoric is unacceptable, and no side should be encouraging violent threats or the destruction we’ve seen. Our country would be better served by focusing our attention to thoughtful policy discussions.” Republican Rep. Steve Womack (AR-3)

John S. La Tour

This isn’t the first time the former Fayetteville councilman has been criticized over social media posts. In 2018 he commented on “homosexuals … lower professional reputation.”

In 2003, he sued the city of Fayetteville for $10 million after he was fined over a business sign, according to Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams.

ARKANSAS HOUSE DISTRICT 86

John La Tour is running against incumbent Nicole Clowney (D-Fayetteville) for Arkansas House of Representatives in the general election, November 3, 2020.