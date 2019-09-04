Arkansas police receive threats after 911 dispatcher scolded a caller

FORT SMITH, Ar. — Arkansas police are receiving threats after a 911 dispatcher scolded a caller for driving into floodwaters.

The caller later drowned.

The Fort Smith Arkansas Police Department received more than 100 calls that ranged from vague insults to death threats.

A spokesman said the calls were made primarily to the city’s dispatch center from out-of-state callers and aren’t considered credible.

In a 911 recording released last week, newspaper delivery woman Debra Stevens was heard crying and begging for help, saying she could not swim.

Dispatcher Donna Reneau tried to comfort Stevens at one point, but also told her, “this will teach you next time don’t drive in the water.”

Reneau was working her final shift when she took the call August 24th and is no longer employed by the department.