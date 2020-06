Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that happened the evening of June 27.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, a highway police officer was stabbed as he approached a suspect.

An Arkansas State Trooper then shot the suspect as they approached the trooper with a weapon.

The state trooper is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

The highway officer’s injuries are not believed to be life threating.