Arkansas Police Department cancels AMBER Alert for Tennessee infant

UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for Majesty McClanton. She has been located near Johnson County Sheriff Office at mile marker 41 on I-40, according to their tweet.

Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi are now arrested. She is found safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas State Police and West Memphis Police Department has activated an AMBER Alert for Majesty McClanton.

According to the press release, Majesty is 6 months old and went missing at 11:45 a.m. on June 23, 2020, from West Memphis, Tennessee.

The second suspect involved is a 21-year-old female named Miracle Auimatagi.

His height 5’4 and weight 197 pounds.

The associated adult is 27-year-old Rodney McClanton.

Rodney McClanton

He is 6 feet tall, hair is black, eyes are brown and he may be traveling with the missing child in a 2015 White Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information regarding this Amber alert should call Memphis Police Department (870) 732-7525 or your nearest law enforcement.