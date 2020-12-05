Arkansas parks limits office hours, services due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The hours of operation and some services at Arkansas state parks are being limited because of the coronavirus.

Visitor information centers and museums will be open five days a week on what are typically their busiest days while restaurants will reduce seating and end buffets.

Marinas at DeGray Lake and Lake Ouachita will limit services through February.

The state health department on Friday reported a one-day record of 2,827 new virus cases and data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state rose from 1,656.8 on Nov. 20 to 1,922.8 on Friday.