Arkansas Organizations Helping Past Inmates Turn Lives Around

LITTLE ROCK – Several organizations in Arkansas are honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend by helping others through a program called Rights After Wrongs.

It’s aimed to help people who have been incarcerated turn their life around.

The event showcases services like free job assistance, legal consolations, and help with sealing criminal records.

Organizers say providing a little bit of guidance can help someone get on the right path.

“Arkansas has a 56 percent recidivism rate, that means more than half of the people who come home are back in prison within a three-year time frame,” Chairman of the Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition Leta Anthony said. “So, one of the reasons we know that people go back is because they’re not able to connect with services.”

At the event, guests can also attend leniency court and get free health screenings.

Ultimately, the event is designed to help keep communities safe.