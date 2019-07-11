Arkansas on the path to having legal recreational marijuana

Ar. — Next year Arkansans could be voting on a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana.

A group has submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize the plant and allow licensed dispensaries to sell the product.

The same amendment also includes language to allow people convicted for low-level marijuana offenses to petition courts for relief regarding those crimes.

The group who proposed the amendment will have until July 3, 2020 to gather 89,000 signatures for the measure to make it on the ballot.