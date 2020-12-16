Arkansas nonprofit sued, accused of civil rights violations

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman sued a local non-profit accusing the agency of civil rights violations, and other illegal actions, according to a court affidavit.

Siera Delk filed the civil case against Fayetteville-based Arkansas United (AU), and Mireya Reith, on Monday, December 7, in Washington County Circuit Court.

Delk is represented by attorney Matthew Bender and Rule XV

student-attorney Nicole Schaum.

The 18-page complaint lists five counts:

COUNT 1: Differential treatment based on race and gender under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit alleges Reith and AU were “fabricating information for grant applications and reports, which funded programs and outreach to increase census participation and voting turnout,” according to the complaint.

“Beyond a hostile workplace, AU’s misrepresentations about outreach and engagement potentially affected Arkansas’

census data and congressional representation. In response to Siera’s concerns about misusing grant funds, Reith and AU silenced Siera, placed her on administrative leave, and finally terminated Siera.” Siera Delk v Mireya Reith, Arkansas United complaint Washington County Circuit Court

Delk accused Reith and UA of illegal termination — that happened on the afternoon of Friday, October 30, 2020.

“[Reith] offered mediation as a way to resolve concerns, and encouraged Siera to use mediation as a chance to express to Reith how AU could improve its compliance with the organization’s mission and fiduciary obligations to funders and grant requirements. Siera expressed interest in a mediation process, but Reith and AU conditioned the mediation offer on Siera signing a non-disclosure agreement then fired Siera,” according to the court document.

Also, allegations of mistreatment, bullying, a pattern of harassment, and labor misconduct toward employees, is cited in the lawsuit.

ARKANSAS UNITED STATEMENT

Arkansas United said the lawsuit has no merit. “We are not allowed to comment on the case but we believe we will be vindicated,” according to a December 15th Facebook post. Arkansas United

There are social media posts that support Delk’s gumption for filing the lawsuit. One woman wrote on Facebook about Arkansas United, “I left the organization in June 2018 and had to take therapy during and after leaving because of how bad the abuse got. I find myself still healing from my time there.”

Delk is asking for $50,000 in punitive damages — which is $10,000 for each employee who says they’ve been harassed/injured — in addition to payment for additional damages, according to the court affidavit.

The nonprofit has until early January to respond to the lawsuit.