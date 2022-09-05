FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million across Arkansas’ 38 dispensaries in the month of August.

According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, last month’s sales totaled 4,245 pounds of product. The Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the most sales for the month, with 423 pounds sold. The Releaf Center in Bentonville was second at 281 pounds.

“August was the largest month for pounds sold in 2022 as patients purchased more than 4,245 pounds of medical marijuana,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

“Since January 1, 2022, patients have spent $181 million to obtain 32,027 pounds,” Hardin added. “With $2.7 million in state tax revenue collected from medical marijuana in August, a total of $78.68 million has been collected since the industry launched in mid-2019.”

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 89,983 active patient cards in the state. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet on September 8 at 4:30 p.m.

The meeting may be viewed via an Arkansas PBS live stream at https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan/home.