Arkansas Medicaid work requirements still blocked

WASHINGTON, D.C.– A U.S. Appeals panel upheld blocking Arkansas’ work requirement for Medicaid recipients on Friday, February 14th, 2020.

The Trump administration has allowed states to require able-bodied adults drawing Medicaid benefits to work, volunteer, or study. About 18 thousand people in Arkansas lost benefits when the work requirements went into effect in 2018 because they didn’t meet the guidelines.

Officials argue that work can make people healthier.

Last March, a District Court judge place a hold on work requirements. Arkansas appealed that decision.

On Friday, the D.C. Circuit Court voted to reject the state’s appeal, calling the requirement “unlawful.”

“We will be visiting with the Department of Justice and determining whether or not they will seek cert in this case. However, nothing for Arkansas will be changed because of this decision,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

Arkansas was one of the first states to have a work requirement in place.