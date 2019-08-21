Arkansas man sentenced to life in prison

Ar. — An Arkansas man was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

44-year-old Rick Headley pleaded guilty yesterday to capital murder in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.

The murder was captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors say Headley went to a store on March 13, 2018, in Mountain Home where his estranged wife, Kirstie Headley, worked and dragged her out of the building.

According to court records, Headley stabbed his wife several times, and the attack was recorded by the store’s surveillance cameras.

Kirstie Headley was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.