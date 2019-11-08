Arkansas man receives $36,000 water bill

WEST HELENA, Ar. – Imagine opening your water bill and seeing you owe $36,000.

It happened to a man in eastern Arkansas.

Matthew Harvey received this bill from the Helena- West Helena Water Department.

The bill was for more than $36,000 and the late fee was $3,600.

Harvey says his water bill is usually no more than $55 per month.

“It was more of a joke to me,” Harvey said. “I’ve never ever seen a bill this high, besides you know, your mortgage statements,”

When Harvey called the water department, he found out he only owed $4.52.

A worker even changed the bill for him.

As for how that mistake was made Harvey said no one at the water department has been able to give him an answer.

He says he’s just glad he was able to skip out on a bill that would have cost a small fortune.