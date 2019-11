NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A 51-year-old man from Lincoln, Arkansas died in a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 8, on US Highway 60, two miles east of Seneca.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael Osburn was driving a 2003 Dodge 1500 around midnight when he ran off the roadway and overturned.

Osburn was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County coroner.