MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A 34-year-old man from Fayetteville, Arkansas died over Memorial Day Weekend on Elk River, one mile north of Noel.

Around 6:13 p.m., Fredgrikas Hardiman exited a boat and was swept downstream by the current.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hardiman was caught under a log jam.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because he was a swimmer, Highway Patrol said he was not required by law to wear a life-vest.

This was Troop D’s second drowning of the year.