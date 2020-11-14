Arkansas man arrested in death of girlfriend’s father

In this booking photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, is Samuel Appling on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Appling of Fayetteville was arrested on charges of capital murder, residential burglary and fleeing. He remained jailed Friday with no bond set. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Washington County authorities say a 22-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested on a murder warrant in the stabbing death of a man believed to be the father of the suspect’s girlfriend.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Cantrell says Samuel Appling was arrested shortly before midnight Thursday when he collapsed while running from the scene where 53-year-old John Hurlburt was found dead in his home.

Cantrell says Hurlburt called authorities to report he used a stun gun on a would-be burglar, then hit the man in the head with a weight.

Cantrell says Hurlburt identified the man as his daughter’s boyfriend, then stopped talking and could be heard screaming for help.