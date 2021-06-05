Arkansas man arrested for hit-and-run death of jogger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a jogger along U.S. Highway 70 in North Little Rock.

Arkansas State Police announced on Friday that Jason Jackson, of Lonoke, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death. The arrest of the 35-year-old Jackson comes after a yearlong investigation into the death of 51-year-old Ervin Brendel, of North Little Rock.

State police allege Brendel had been jogging along the highway on April 21, 2020, when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Jackson.

Court records did not list an attorney for Jackson who could speak on his behalf. Jackson was being held on a $50,000 bond in the Pulaski County Detention Center.