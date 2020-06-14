Arkansas Lt. Governor celebrates US Army’s 245th birthday with ceremonial cake cutting

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — This week the U.S. Army celebrates 245 years.

The force was founded back in 1775 when the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies for one year.

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin celebrated the army’s 245th birthday on June 12 with a ceremonial “cutting of the cake” with the U.S. Army recruiting command.

Griffin encourages anyone who is young and still deciding their future, to consider serving.

“It’s been a long time since I joined,” Griffin said. “It’s one of the best decisions I ever made. And the beauty of the guard/reserve you can still pursue your career and still serve.”

The official 245th birthday for the U.S. Army is Sunday, June 14.