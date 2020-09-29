Arkansas is 48th as the least safe state for schools to reopen

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is ranked among the least safe state for schools to reopen, according to a newly released Wallethub report.

Wallethub compared all 50 states researching the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children.

The data includes average public school class size and ration of students to school nurses.

Arkansas ranked 48th, followed by South Carolina and Mississippi.

Vermont ranks as the safest state, followed by Maine and Pennsylvania, according to the report.