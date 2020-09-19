Arkansas inmate charged in jail guard’s death to have mental exam

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state prison inmate charged with killing a county jail guard in 2016 is scheduled for hearing in Miller County Circuit Court.

Court documents show 30-year-old Tramell Mackenzie Hunter is to be taken from the state prison to Miller County next Friday.

Hunter is charged with capital murder and faces a possible death sentence for the death of Lisa Mauldin at the county jail.

Hunter was initially found mentally incompetent for trial, but later ruled competent after a state psychologist said no mental disease or defect was found and that Hunter may have been faking mental illness.