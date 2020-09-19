Arkansas inmate charged in jail guard’s death to have mental exam

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state prison inmate charged with killing a county jail guard in 2016 is scheduled for hearing in Miller County Circuit Court.

Court documents show 30-year-old Tramell Mackenzie Hunter is to be taken from the state prison to Miller County next Friday.

Hunter is charged with capital murder and faces a possible death sentence for the death of Lisa Mauldin at the county jail.

Hunter was initially found mentally incompetent for trial, but later ruled competent after a state psychologist said no mental disease or defect was found and that Hunter may have been faking mental illness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now