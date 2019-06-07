Arkansas governor requests disaster declaration for flooding

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
Arkansas flag_1437573020706.jpg

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas’ governor has asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for eight counties that have been hit by historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked Trump in a letter dated Thursday to declare a disaster for Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties. Hutchinson wrote that preliminary assessments estimate more than $27 million is needed for temporary housing, repair, replacement housing and other needs in those counties.

Hutchinson’s office said an estimated $8.5 million is needed for debris removal and emergency protective measures for state and local governments, and that the state expected additional infrastructure losses to exceed $100 million. More than 857 homes suffered major damage or were destroyed in the counties.

The request is for individual and public assistance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now