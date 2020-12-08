Arkansas governor plans statewide address on virus surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is planning a series of meetings this month to address the state’s growing number of coronavirus cases.

Hutchinson will hold meetings in Benton, Springdale and Jonesboro this week, and he also plans a primetime address Thursday night to a statewide audience.

The announcement came as Arkansas reported a daily record for COVID-19 deaths, with 53.

The governor has so far resisted calls to close bars or impose capacity restrictions on restaurants.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say one in every 205 people in Arkansas tested positive for the virus in the past week.