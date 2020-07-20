Arkansas governor: Masks ‘shouldn’t be about politics’

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says that wearing masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus shouldn’t be about politics.

When asked during an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” about whether President Donald Trump was sending out mixed messages on wearing masks, Hutchinson said “that example needs to be set by our national leadership.”

Trump didn’t wear a mask in public until a visit to a military hospital on July 11.

Hutchison last week signed an order requiring masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible. The order takes effect Monday.

Hutchinson had previously resisted issuing such a statewide mandate.