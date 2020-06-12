Largest jump with 731 new cases as state moves into phase 2 of reopening

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 176 with 11,574 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a June 12 news conference. The governor released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Arkansas saw the largest one-day jump in cases with 731 new cases bringing the total cases to 11,547 cases

There are 3,764 active cases in Arkansas according to Governor Hutchinson.

16 more cases are hospitalized making the total number of hospitalized 203.

5 more deaths making the total 176 deaths in Arkansas.

Top counties for new cases:

Washington County

Madison

Lee

Pulaski

Sebastian

Benton

Over 5591 tests have been done over the last 24 hours and they say they will continue to expand.

Tyson Food is testing all employees in various facilities. Out of the 1102 team members in Springdale, 199 have tested positive, of 199 positive cases, only one was symptomatic according to Governor Hutchinson