Arkansas governor announces COVID winter task force to help ease strain on hospitals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas broke another daily record of coronavirus cases in the state.

Arkansas reported 2,300 new cases on Friday and Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new winter task force, which will focus on how to ease the strain on hospitals across the state.

Hutchinson says at this point, hospitals are able to handle the number of COVID patients but if cases continue to grow like they are it could put quite the burden on staff and resources.

Hutchinson and Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe will lead the task force with input from representatives from the Department of Health and hospitals across the state.

The group will immediately focus on coordinating the COVID caseload statewide and looking at how the state can help with hospital resources

“They’ve been at this for eight months,” Hutchinson said. “Many of the hospital staff, too large a number, has to be quarantined themselves because of exposure and so that shortens their work time, puts strain on others.”

Both Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Jose Romero say the reason the cases keep going up is because people aren’t following the mask mandate.

The task force will look at ways to get people to follow the guidelines.

The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16.