Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas added nearly 800 more COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s tally, bringing active cases over 9,700 and 633 people hospitalized statewide as of Sunday, Oct. 15.

Governor Asa Hutchinson expressed his concern about the coronavirus outbreak on Face the Nation today.

“Right now our hospitalization space is tight,” Hutchinson said. “We have adequate space, but we watch it very carefully. And the spike in cases that we’ve seen is a concern. I think it reflects what we’re all looking at nationwide in terms of going into the winter, combination of flu, the combination of more indoor settings. And so it is concerning, and we’re making preparations for it. But we have to really pull together to follow the guidelines that are necessary to keep the economy moving. But at the same time, make sure we don’t increase that spread.”