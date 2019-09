In this June 26, 2019 photo, a man adds fuel to his vehicle with the price of gas displayed at the pump at a gas station in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, July 11, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for June. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Arkansas drivers will soon pay more for their gasoline and diesel.

A new sales tax on fuel is set to go into effect on Tuesday.

The tax on gas will go up three cents per gallon and the diesel tax will rise six cents.

This new funding will raise $95 million for repairing highways across the state.

This is the first hike in fuel taxes that Arkansans have seen in 20 years.

The new legislation also imposes an additional $200 registration fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.