Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) leaps over Mississippi running back Tylan Knight (4) as he returns an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas forced quarterback Matt Corral to throw six interceptions as the Razorbacks scored 24 points off seven turnovers in a 33-21 win over Mississippi.

Three first-half Rebels’ giveaways helped provide Arkansas a 20-0 halftime lead.

Corral threw two touchdown passes against the Razorbacks but had a season-low 200 yards in addition to his six picks.

Feleipe Franks threw for 244 yards and a touchdown pass to lead Arkansas.

Hudson Clark had three interceptions.