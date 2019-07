Ar. — The state of Arkansas ended its 2019 fiscal year on a high note.

The Department of Finance said the state ended up with a 295 million dollar budget surplus.

Officials say they will allocate 74 million of those dollars towards highway funding, and the rest will be dispersed to reserve funds and other needs.

The budget originally planned to have a 64 million dollar surplus, but said industrial and personal income growth in Arkansas led to the higher surplus.