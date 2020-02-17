Arkansas fire department without properly cleaned gear after grant denial

LINCOLN, Ar. — Just outside of Fayetteville in Lincoln, Arkansas people are rallying to address health concerns of their firefighters.

They are worried that their fire department doesn’t have the best equipment to wash their fire suits.

Jay Norton with the Lincoln Fire Department says they applied for a grant last year to buy new equipment to better clean their gear, but it was denied.

Now people in the town are trying to get the attention of state lawmakers to get those funds.

Dr. Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center says firefighters have a higher risk than the average person of being diagnosed with cancer.

Appropriately cleaning their gear could remove those cancer-causing contaminants.

“The reality is I don’t want to see a young man or young woman have to deal with any kind of lung cancer or any kind of cancer at all, but if there’s one thing that can be done is to reduce exposure and cleaning your equipment seems like a logical approach,” Jaggernauth said.

Norton says the fire department is pursuing other options this year to get the money needed for the equipment upgrade.