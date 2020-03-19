Arkansas extends school closures after Health Dept. confirms 62 cases of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KTHV11)– The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) confirms 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

“It is clear to me that we do have increasing community spread,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a 2:00 presser.

Gov. Hutchinson announces K-12 schools will remain closed until April 17. Education will continue through alternate methods.

State government employees will work through telecommunications and on-site work. Hospitals are mandated to screen staff and faculty.

In terms of bars and restaurants, dine-in services will be closed. They will only be open for carryout and delivery.

All gyms are now to be closed for non-essential functions.