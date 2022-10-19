LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early voting is a straightforward way for Arkansans who will not be able to make it to the general election polls on Nov. 8 to cast their vote.

Early voting in Arkansas begins Oct. 24 and can be done any day except Sunday. Voters can find an early voting location and hours of operation by looking it up on the Secretary of State’s VoterView website.

Early voting takes place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It will run through Nov. 7, the Monday before the Tuesday general election.

Early voting procedures are identical to voting on election day. Voters should arrive at the voting location with a government-issued photo ID. An election official will also ask for your name, address and date of birth.

The final step before voting is signing the voter list for your precinct.

You can also update your voting records at the early voting site if, for example, your name or address has changed.

Once the paperwork is completed, it is time to vote. A poll worker will show you to a voting machine and you will have five minutes to cast your vote.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.