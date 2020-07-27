Arkansas dress shop hosts prom for high schoolers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High schools have had to be creative in terms of hosting prom for students amid COVID-19.

A dress shop owner in northwest Arkansas did just that.

The owner of Violet’s Dress Shop rented the outside of the Fayetteville Town Center area and hosted a prom.

It included a DJ, cake and drinks, and students not just from Arkansas but also from Oklahoma.

The event proved especially important for seniors.

“Just getting to see our friends and have an event that’s fun, especially during the pandemic, it means a lot,” said attendee Daphne West.

“I love giving back if I can, and this is a good way for me to give back, this is how I can give back,” organizer Stephanie Oelschlaeger said.

She says planning for this prom actually started way back in March as things began to shut down.

Organizers checked temperatures and encouraged the students to wear masks at the event.