Arkansas doesn’t print Spanish ballots, leaving Latinx voters in the dark

Ark. — The northwest Arkansas Latinx community has questions about the absentee voting process.

Arkansas doesn’t print Spanish ballots and for many community members, it’s their first time voting by absentee ballots.

Arkansas United’s Mireya Reith says it’s important for polling places to have translators and materials available to help.

“Do we trust our post office? If we do, and they do decide to mail in those ballots, will they get delivered?” Reith said. “What is the best way their voices get heard this November?”

Arkansas United is hosting an event Saturday in Springdale to help Latinx community members apply for an absentee ballot.

