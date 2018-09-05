Arkansas Department of Transportation Prepares for Tropical Depression Gordon

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS – The Department of Transportation is preparing for potential downpours, as remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon might push directly over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Culverts and drainage ditches are being checked and cleared right now. Equipment is also being prepared to keep highways and interstates clear.

Danny Straessle says it’s about being as ready as possible before the storm hits.

“This is one of those situations where we have enough advanced warning where we can get out and we can be proactive about how we are preparing for a large amount of water in a very short amount of time,” Straessle said.

