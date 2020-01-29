Arkansas Department of Health: One possible case of coronavirus is being investigated

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KTHV) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, an investigation into one possible case of coronavirus has been confirmed within the state.

The U.S. government has evacuated at least 195 Americans out of Wuhan, China, the city where the center of the virus outbreak, the CDC confirmed.

The patient being investigated traveled to China and returned with symptoms similar to the symptoms of the coronavirus.

China, but also Germany, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan: all countries with person-to-person transmission of coronavirus. Meanwhile flights from China are landing in the US every hour. This has to stop. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 29, 2020 Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton sounded off about the spread of coronavirus on Twitter Wednesday (01/29/2020).

There have been no confirmed human-to-human transmission cases in the United States and has most likely been transferred through respiratory contact in China, such as a cough or a sneeze.

The subject is currently being isolated.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.