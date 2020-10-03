Arkansas COVID-19 deaths rise by 16 to surpass 1,400

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable deaths in Arkansas due to the illness caused by the coronavirus has increased by 16 to surpass 1,400.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,407 total deaths with 1,260 confirmed and 147 probably due to COVID-19, up from 1,391 total confirmed and probable COVID deaths on Friday.

The department reports 82,851 confirmed cases of the virus and another 3,674 probable cases.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.