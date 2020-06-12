Arkansas couple arrested for child endangerment

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A Mountain Home, Arkansas, couple was arrested on June 11 for endangering the welfare of a minor.

They turned themselves in following an investigation into reported injuries of their child a month ago.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, on May 1 a 5-month-old was taken to a regional medical center by ambulance for seizures. Then the child was air-lifted to a children’s hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

This prompted a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children’s Division and the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

“There are believed to be two separate traumatic events that happened to the 5-month-old victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

Prosecutors charged Desiree Daniels and Randall King with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first-degree, which is a felony.

Pictured is Randall King. Courtesy of the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

Pictured is Desiree Daniels. Courtesy of the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

King’s bail was set at $5,000 and Daniels’ bail was set at $10,000. They are set to appear in court on June 25.

“Both children who resided at the residence were removed from the home by the Arkansas Department of Human Services,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, no other details are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.