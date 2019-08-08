Arkansas city considers banning certain plastics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One city in Arkansas is considering a ban on some plastics.

Fayetteville, Arkansas is looking for input on whether to ban single-use plastics that means shopping bags, take out containers and utensils.

In May, the Fayetteville city council passed an ordinance banning the purchase of polystyrene foam products with city money.

A resolution passed on June 4th asked Fayetteville mayor, Lioneld Jordan, and city employees to work with the environmental action committee to study the issue and propose potential alternatives.

Fayetteville’s environmental director, Peter Nierengarten, says the primary goal is to find ways to keep styrofoam off the streets, sidewalks and out of water sources.

“The problem with single-use plastics or plastics, in general, is that they won’t ever biodegrade or take a long time to degrade.” Said Nierengarten. “So when they wind up in our water bodies and wash out into our rivers, lakes, and oceans they, of course, stay around and create problems for wildlife, water treatment, water quality and those types of consequences.”