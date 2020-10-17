Arkansas cities, counties may now apply for coronavirus aid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Cities, towns and counties in Arkansas may now apply for funding from the state’s share of the federal coronavirus relief program.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Saturday that $75 million is available to cities and towns and $75 million to counties for reimbursement of costs associated with expenses related to their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible expenses include payroll for public health and safety employees, public health expenses, and personal protective equipment.

The state health department on Saturday reported 98,422 total cases, including both confirmed and probable cases, 1,684 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.